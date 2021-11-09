Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.