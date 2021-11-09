Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€73.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.14 ($77.81).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €55.59 ($65.40) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.88. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

