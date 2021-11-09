Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €35.90 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($42.24) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on United Internet in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Internet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.72 ($51.43).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €34.29 ($40.34) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. United Internet has a 52 week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52 week high of €39.34 ($46.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.