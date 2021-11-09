Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €75.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($68.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €58.94 ($69.34).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €55.80 ($65.65) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -1,432.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a 52-week high of €54.92 ($64.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €51.72 and a 200 day moving average of €48.37.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

