Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €75.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2021

Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($68.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €58.94 ($69.34).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €55.80 ($65.65) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -1,432.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a 52-week high of €54.92 ($64.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €51.72 and a 200 day moving average of €48.37.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.