LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LXS. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.79 ($84.45).

ETR:LXS opened at €55.82 ($65.67) on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €45.65 ($53.71) and a twelve month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.41. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

