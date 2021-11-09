HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €90.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEI. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.71 ($94.95).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €65.44 ($76.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €66.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €71.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €49.17 ($57.85) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

