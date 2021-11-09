Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading 12% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $12.69. 572,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 15,734,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Specifically, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 432,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,065,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 718,219 shares of company stock worth $7,677,035. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 309.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after buying an additional 18,591,626 shares in the last quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skillz by 2.1% during the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 287,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skillz by 149.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Skillz by 57,128.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

