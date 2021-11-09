LiveVox (LVOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million. On average, analysts expect LiveVox to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LVOX opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.72. LiveVox has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger bought 8,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveVox stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVOX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

