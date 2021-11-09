The Lion Electric (LEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. On average, analysts expect The Lion Electric to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LEV opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Lion Electric stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

