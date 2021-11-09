Raymond James Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$41.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RUS. TD Securities increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.86.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$35.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$18.84 and a 1 year high of C$37.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,811.36. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total value of C$395,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,474,645. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

