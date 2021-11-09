Cormark Weighs in on goeasy Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a report issued on Friday, November 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.50. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.59 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities began coverage on goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$217.29.

GSY opened at C$192.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$198.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$172.31. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.31. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$78.00 and a 52 week high of C$218.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

