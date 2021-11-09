Desjardins Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AcuityAds in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Desjardins also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

AT has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.31.

Shares of TSE AT opened at C$5.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.73. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of C$5.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$312.89 million and a PE ratio of 28.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.10.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$30.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.54 million.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

