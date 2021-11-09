Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given a C$7.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$5.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$4.58 and a 1-year high of C$10.93. The firm has a market cap of C$996.40 million and a PE ratio of 18.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$48,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$437,404.86. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,667 shares in the company, valued at C$946,485.07. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $136,370 over the last three months.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

