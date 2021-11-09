Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$2.90 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$1.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$655.63 million and a PE ratio of 3.43. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 46,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$94,732.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,244,750. Insiders have sold a total of 193,211 shares of company stock worth $397,473 over the last three months.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

