SVB Leerink Weighs in on Theravance Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.62). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Shares of TBPH opened at $8.95 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $657.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

