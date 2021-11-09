Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Desjardins upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a C$76.00 target price on Stantec and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.00.

Shares of STN opened at C$69.37 on Monday. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$38.05 and a 12-month high of C$72.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The stock has a market cap of C$7.71 billion and a PE ratio of 40.43.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Insiders sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

