National Bank Financial Raises Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$4.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$4.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crew Energy from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.74.

TSE:CR opened at C$3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$3.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.01. The stock has a market cap of C$493.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

