National Bankshares Lowers Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$69.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.26.

CNQ stock opened at C$54.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.83. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$23.00 and a twelve month high of C$55.19. The firm has a market cap of C$63.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total value of C$501,100.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,745 shares in the company, valued at C$1,341,333.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,644.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

