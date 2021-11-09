Desjardins Boosts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$66.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$66.42.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$63.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.53 billion and a PE ratio of 19.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$64.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.27. BCE has a 1 year low of C$54.05 and a 1 year high of C$67.08.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.82. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.84%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

