TD Securities Boosts ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$55.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.33.

ATA stock opened at C$51.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$44.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$17.94 and a 1-year high of C$51.92.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$510.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total value of C$221,261.00. Also, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$221,100.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

