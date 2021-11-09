Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

