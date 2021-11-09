Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $48.54 and a 12-month high of $103.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average is $92.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,329 shares of company stock worth $15,719,859. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

