BTRS (BTRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.47 million. On average, analysts expect BTRS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.37. BTRS has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.11.

In related news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.