Kornit Digital (KRNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $161.24 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $170.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 366.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.90.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.