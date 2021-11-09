Oscar Health (OSCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Oscar Health to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Oscar Health has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSCR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Oscar Health news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 68,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $919,148.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 1,074,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after acquiring an additional 370,639 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

