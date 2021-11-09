Digital Brands Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DBGI) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Digital Brands Group’s (NASDAQ:DBGI) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, November 10th. Digital Brands Group had issued 2,409,639 shares in its public offering on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,002 based on an initial share price of $4.15. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ DBGI opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Digital Brands Group has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

