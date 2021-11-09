NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Down 3.7% on Insider Selling

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $170.87 and last traded at $170.99. Approximately 115,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,443,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.51.

Specifically, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,560. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

The company has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

