Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $227.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vulcan Materials traded as high as $209.43 and last traded at $207.20, with a volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.06.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.47.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after buying an additional 982,786 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,624,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after buying an additional 547,949 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after buying an additional 336,718 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

