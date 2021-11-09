FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Targa Resources Corp. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Targa Resources in a report released on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $57.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $58.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 67,981 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

