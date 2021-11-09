United Fire Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Fire Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $569.65 million, a PE ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 0.09. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $248.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.90 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 8,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 71.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 99,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George D. Milligan bought 4,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

