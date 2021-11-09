Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Regional Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE RM opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $596.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.34. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $292,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

