Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

