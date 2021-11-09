Zogenix’s (ZGNX) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZGNX. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.46.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.22. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

