MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS opened at $9.40 on Friday. MicroVision has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.11.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MicroVision will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in MicroVision during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

