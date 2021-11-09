FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vonage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Shares of VG opened at $17.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.30, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vonage has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at $36,582,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after buying an additional 1,104,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

