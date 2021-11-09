Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.80). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $513.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

