Truist Securiti Comments on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Brodovsky now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $7.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.97 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

ZBH stock opened at $137.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $136.69 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

