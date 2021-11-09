Truist Securiti Weighs in on Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heritage Insurance in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE HRTG opened at $6.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -29.27%.

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk acquired 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

