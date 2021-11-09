National Bank Financial Weighs in on Savaria Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Savaria in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.44.

TSE SIS opened at C$19.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 40.56. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$13.04 and a 1-year high of C$22.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.89.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$178.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.18 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.67%.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total transaction of C$125,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,306,607.60. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,912,500. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $363,300.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

