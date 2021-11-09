Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Insider Gordon M. Hurst Acquires 25,000 Shares

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) insider Gordon M. Hurst acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £149,000 ($194,669.45).

LON DARK opened at GBX 649.50 ($8.49) on Tuesday. Darktrace plc has a 52-week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,003 ($13.10). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 751.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DARK. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Monday.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

