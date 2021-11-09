ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €14.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.18 ($15.51).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

