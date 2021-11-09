JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €26.50 Price Target for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DEC. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.46 ($26.42).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of DEC stock opened at €24.62 ($28.96) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.23. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a one year high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.