Topaz Energy’s (TPZ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Cormark

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.96.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$18.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 184.55. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.42 and a 52 week high of C$19.01. The company has a current ratio of 32.52, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

