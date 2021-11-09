IBI Group’s (IBG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Pi Financial

IBI Group (TSE:IBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IBG. National Bankshares boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Laurentian boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.64.

IBG opened at C$13.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The stock has a market cap of C$411.90 million and a PE ratio of 27.86. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$6.52 and a 1 year high of C$13.19.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

