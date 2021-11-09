Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.55 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €8.55 ($10.06) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock’s current price.

LHA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.85 ($8.05).

LHA stock opened at €6.98 ($8.21) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.89.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

