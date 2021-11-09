$0.03 EPS Expected for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAMP. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.04 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.33.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

