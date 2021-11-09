Energous (WATT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Energous to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WATT opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.16. Energous has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WATT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Energous news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 15,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $37,606.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $36,483.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 267,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,076.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,060 shares of company stock worth $143,410. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

