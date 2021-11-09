Chorus Aviation (CHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$199.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.00 million.

TSE CHR opened at C$4.37 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$3.16 and a 12 month high of C$5.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$776.33 million and a P/E ratio of 58.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHR. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Chorus Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.43.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

