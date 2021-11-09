FLO Market Cap Reaches $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.