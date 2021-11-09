Banano (BAN) Price Tops $0.0293 on Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $39.09 million and $922,367.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00077801 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00052180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002758 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,440,801 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,433,546 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.